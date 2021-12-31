Cena Troutman, 91, the daughter of a pioneer Salida family, a dedicated nurse and a much involved community member, died Christmas morning at Homelake Veterans Center in Monte Vista.
She served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until 1960, when she left the service with the rank of lieutenant.
In a 2017 interview she said, “I would have re-enlisted, but by then I was pregnant with the first of my four children, and that ended my military career. That’s how it was then (for) women who were pregnant or had children.”
That didn’t end her career of caring for people though. She returned to Salida and worked for 50 years at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, retiring at age 73.
Her roots went deep in Salida, beginning with her grandparents Charles and Kathryn Thomas, who arrived in the late 1800s.
She was born Cena Blanche Wilson on April 6, 1930, to Ellen and Earl Wilson at the Denver and Rio Grande Hospital, where she would later serve 50 years as a registered nurse.
Her father died of pneumonia when she was 2 years old and she was later adopted by her mother’s second husband, John Hershberger.
Hershberger was also a figure in Salida history as one of the last stonecutters. He cut and lettered tombstones by hand from local granite, beginning as a teenager in 1918 and retiring in 1969 when he closed the Salida Granite Co.
Troutman was a 1949 graduate of Salida High School. She went on to St. Joseph School of Nursing and then returned home to work as Dr. Leo Leonardi’s office nurse until she joined the Navy in 1957. She was stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, at the National Naval Medical Center.
She loved taking care of people, and at her retirement in 2003 she said she wasn’t sure she was looking forward to retirement. She had wanted to become a nurse since she was a child and her grandmother was dying and she wished there was something she could do for her.
During her 50 years at Denver & Rio Grande Hospital, which later became Salida Hospital and then Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, she worked in all departments.
She and Russ Troutman met when they were in the Navy. They were married in 1960 and had four children. Daughter Denise New of Wallace, Kansas, said, “My goal in life is to take care of everybody. I think I got that from my mom. Her goal was to make sure everyone was OK, and she was good at it.”
Daughter Phyllis Christensen, Saguache, said, “If I can be one quarter of the woman she was, I would be honored. Mom wanted to leave a legacy, and to her family that legacy was love.
Troutman’s sons are Charlie of Salida and Calvin of Coaldale.
She went into nursing not as a career but as a calling. Her work in healthcare didn’t end when her shift was over. She was instrumental in getting home healthcare started in Salida and in getting the Certified Nursing Assistant program started with Colorado Mountain College and later teaching in that program.
One of the most tragic incidents in her career was a bus accident on Monarch Pass in 1971, which took the lives of nine people, members of the Gunnison junior varsity football team and their coaches. Her family remembers one of the young men involved in that tragedy visiting their mother later and thanking her for saving his life.
She was among 227 southeastern Colorado nurses nominated for the Nightingale Award recognizing excellence in nursing by Colorado Registered Nurses.
Another community recognition came from U.S. Soil and the Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce for community service. She was involved in the Chaffee County Mammogram Fund, which helped provide mammograms for women unable to afford them. She also served as an electoral judge.
Her interest in history included membership in Chipeta Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, of which she was regent, and she helped raise funds when the Women in Military Service Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery was in financial trouble and at risk of closing in 2017. It had existed for 19 years at that time.
“I hate to think that it’s not being subsidized like the memorials to men are,” she said. “I served just like my husband did. It means a lot to us to have a memorial that includes our names as serving our country.”
A $1.6 million grant from Congress and $250,000 in fundraising kept the memorial open. She worked at Bethesda Medical Center between the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and her sister’s name was also on that memorial.
Since retiring in 2003, she continued her community service as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Eastern Star and ESA sorority.
In recent years, after suffering two strokes, the longtime caregiver found herself on the other side, being cared for at Homelake Veterans Center, where she died on Christmas Day.
Barbara Williams Allender was director of nursing for many of the years Troutman worked at Salida Hospital.
“I knew her before that as a citizen of Salida,” Allender said. “She was head nurse on the first floor when we had 58 patient beds. She was stable, always there, and you could always count on her. She was a great personal friend as well. We worked together so long we were like family.”
Tibor “Ted” Sarai worked at the hospital for many years in X-ray and in laboratory and said, “She was a wonderful nurse. And it was nice to work with her.”
Dr. Tom Sandell said, “I knew her for years. She had a great personality.”
Diana Woods remembers Cena Troutman from when Woods was a patient having her babies. “Cena was very kind and compassionate and always when I met her on the street she had a smiling face and greeting,” Woods said.
Dr. Meggan Grant-Nierman said, “It was an honor to know and care for Cena. She is well regarded by the nurses and physicians who worked with her throughout her career. She was the matriarch of the medical community in her time. Nurses who trained under her respected her so very much because she was a calm presence in the face of chaos, and she kept excellent patient care at the center of everything she did.
“This is what she taught younger nurses (and doctors), and she held herself and others to the highest standard. May we all remember and honor the foundational role she played in the development of this medical community.”
As was typical for Cena Troutman, she asked that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
