Vandals hit front yard signs, flags

When 7-year-old Nora Lombardo saw that someone had broken her “I care about black lives” sign in the family front yard two weeks ago, she asked her mother, Megan Lombardo, why someone would do that and who doesn’t care about black lives.
Nora made the sign following the death of George Floyd and it was put in the front along with another sign reading, “We believe: Black lives matter, no human is illegal, love is love, women’s rights are human rights, science is real, water is life, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” both of which were knocked down and broken.
Earlier in the summer Lombardo said, an Italian peace flag they had hung at every home they’d lived in, was ripped down from its place on their fence, and torn down the middle. The flag was rainbow colors with “Pace,” the Italian word for peace, in the middle.
Then came the incident with the signs. Lombardo said about dinner time one evening, they noticed about 5-6 teenage boys who rode their bikes up into the family’s yard.
Sunday night the Lombardos and some other families had signs supporting Black Lives Matter stolen, although the Lombardos’ sign in support of Keith Baker’s re-election remained intact.
Neighbor Gabriella Emslie also said her pride flags had been ripped and cut.
“This is not the Salida we know and love as a supportive, loving, welcoming community and the community needs to be aware and vigilant of the hate and property destruction that has been occurring,” she said in a email.
Lombardo said they decided not to report the incident to the police, but instead tried to get some insight into who the boys were by describing the bikes on Salida Swap, but got nowhere with it.
She said she had spoken with others in the neighborhood who had experienced similar problems.
She said they are fairly certain it is the work of some teenage boys and they would like to reach out via social media to make a connection and perhaps engage in restorative justice.
She said it could be a teaching and learning opportunity for all of those involved.
Other victims have contacted Salida Police and made a complaint about damaged pride flags and mask up signs.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said they had spoken to a couple of potential suspects, but had no solid leads.
“We will probably put something out on Crime Stoppers, he said.
As for Nora’s sign, the Lombardos have received 50 orders for new ones with her design.
She is donating the money raised from the signs to Black Lives Matter and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
