Aubrey Surage finished first and set a new course record for the women’s Beas’ Knees Citizens Race Saturday, with a time of 37 minutes, 47 seconds, but it probably helped that she already knew the course and had set a similar record last year.
In 2021, Surage, running as a senior for Monument High School, set the girls’ National High School Trail Championship course record with a time of 37:28.
“I really like the course,” Surage said. “It’s challenging, but really fun.”
Surage said she is currently running at Augustana University in Souix Falls, South Dakota, and likes to go back to Monument and work out with her former teammates.
This is the sixth annual Beas’ Knees, which is run on the same 5.4-mile course through the Arkansas Hills as the National High School Trail Championships, run after Beas’ Knees.
The race is in honor of Brett Beasley, trail advocate and U.S. Forest Service worker, who died in 2017.
His eldest daughter, Bari Beasley, a Salida High School graduate and runner, returned to run the race, finishing sixth with a time of 47:55.
“It was definitely cool to run on the same trails that I used to run and bike on with my dad,” Bari said. “There is such a sense of community, coming back here and seeing the number of lives my dad touched. It is a really beautiful race through trails he helped build, and it’s so incredible they are putting this on for him.”
Andrew O’Keefe, who ran the race two years ago and attends Adams State University, took first with a time of 32:46.
“The course was nice today,” O’Keefe said. “I thought it might be muddy with all the rain lately, but it wasn’t bad, a lot of fun. You bet I’ll be back next year.”
The men’s record for the course is held by Salida runner Taylor Stack, at 32:11, set in 2019.
Salida High School graduate Macy Mazzeo, 18, was the youngest runner in the women’s division, finishing ninth with a time of 50:51, while local runner Mary Walter, who finished 11th at 53:56, was the oldest at 62.
The oldest runner in the men’s division was Larry Zavadil, 61, who finished 31st with a time of 54:17.
The youngest runners were members of the Salida Middle School cross-country team, led by Joaquin Wilcox. 12, finishing 14th in 43:50. Magnus McKisic, 13, finished 15th at 44:42, Max Jay, 12, finished 16th at 45:15, Lincoln Baxter, 12, finished 21st with 47:13, and Jackson Shomion, 12, finished 22nd with a time of 47:22.
Will Brunner, 16, from Battle Mountain High School, won the boys’ division of the National High School Trail Championship with a time of 32:13, while Keeghan Edwards, 16, of Valor Christian High School took first in the girls’ division with 37:35.
Mountain Vista High School won the boys’ team race, followed by Longmont and Fort Collins.
In the girls’ team division, Lewis-Palmer High School won, and The Classical Academy took second.
For the Salida Spartans, Zeke Wilcox finished seventh with a time of 34:05 in the boys’ division, followed by Kuper Banghart in 54th at 39:52, Jack Landry 65th at 41:07, Zach Cates 73rd at 48:53 and Orion Baxter 74th with 50:20.
In the girls’ division, Quinn Smith was the high finisher for the Lady Spartans, taking 17th with a time of 46:05. Emerson Reed took 19th with 46:22, River Thompson finished 30th with a time of 52:30, and Eiley Blondeau took 37th with a time of 1:00:40.
“This was our biggest year since 2020,” race coordinator and Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox said, “and the only reason 2020 was bigger was we were one of the few races that year during COVID-19. We continue seeing steady growth and are really excited to have Hoka Running Company involved. They brought out three professionals for a question-and-answer period with the kids, and they were really interested.”
Wilcox said they were also very proud of the Beas’ Knees Citizens Race, how both local and out-of-town runners competed and how it honors Brett Beasley’s memory.
