Aubrey Surage finished first and set a new course record for the women’s Beas’ Knees Citizens Race Saturday, with a time of 37 minutes, 47 seconds, but it probably helped that she already knew the course and had set a similar record last year.

In 2021, Surage, running as a senior for Monument High School, set the girls’ National High School Trail Championship course record with a time of 37:28.

