Chaffee County commissioners denied a plan for a major subdivision at Chavara Ranch, 9000 CR 140 and 9254 CR 140, at their Tuesday meeting.
Property owner David Gertz made the request to subdivide 288 acres into 108 lots: 14 industrial lots on 30 acres; seven homestead lots on approximately 80 acres, including two existing homes; and approximately 150 acres to be subdivided into 25 large lots of 2-10 acres and 62 small lots of about ½acre.
Gertz said the plan was a way for him to keep the rest of his ranch intact.
During public comment concerns were brought up about soil and water use, possible cross-contamination of the aquifer from septic systems and the negative impact of the rural character of the area, as well as increased traffic and light pollution.
Commissioners denied the plan unanimously at the recommendation of the Planning Commission.
Another public hearing was held for a minor subdivision at Three Sixty West, 10160 CR 190 W., to resubdivide a lot of 4.42 acres into two lots of 2.38 and 2.04 acres. The request was unanimously approved.
Commissioners also approved the D2C Architects terminal concept and cost estimate as recommended by the Airport Board as well as a general on-call services agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field with Dibble Engineering.
In other business commissioners:
• Approved a corrective commissioners’ deed for property at 16400 CR 384 to resolve a boundary line issue.
• Acknowledged the county assessor’s annual report.
• Approved Resolution 2022-47, adopting the Chaffee County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for 2022-2027.
• Approved a fee waiver request for Buena Vista Pack Burro Race LLC for a special event permit, costing $150, for the Buena Vista leg of the Pack Burro Racing Triple Crown to be held Aug. 14.
• Allowed the withdrawn Ogden major subdivision application to be reinstated as continued due to a miscommunication with staff.
