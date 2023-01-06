The plastic bag shuffle finds different ways in local stores

Since the beginning of the year, many retail establishments across Colorado have been charging for disposable bags, plastic or paper, in accordance with House Bill 21-1162. Exempt from this charge are those who are part of a food assistance program, although they may want to carry their own reusable bags in any case.
Walmart, while no longer providing disposable bags in its stores, will provide paper bags for people in food assistance programs specifically for those who schedule pickups or deliveries. Those shopping in person may still have to purchase a reusable bag for carrying convenience unless they brought one of their own, food assistance or not.
