The shores of Frantz Lake were lined with young anglers and their families Monday morning for the 29th annual Fourth of July Kids’ Fishing Derby.
The event is jointly sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Henry Klaiman of TU said the event brings parents and grandparents with the kids to enjoy a morning of fishing followed by a hot dog lunch and prizes.
Each participant also received a Trout Unlimited T-shirt.
Kaliman said in the past couple of years they have been seeing more parents who participated as youngsters now introducing their kids to the event.
This year 139 kids got hooks wet trying to catch a rainbow trout or even a smallmouth bass.
Kids had the option of keeping their catch or releasing the fish back into the lake.
With family members in attendance, the crowd at the lake numbered about 368 people.
Those who didn’t have fishing gear didn’t have to worry since CPW had plenty of free fishing poles for participants.
Tyler Kersey of CPW said the gear comes from the organization’s education program budget.
After the opening siren, kids had an hour to fish.
At 50 seconds in, Noah Anderson, 10, of Salida reeled in the first catch of the derby.
The longest fish of the derby was caught by 8-year-old Kate Burnham of Loveland, who pulled in a 21-inch fish.
The youngest child to make a catch was 3-year-old Alyiah Surrett of Salida, who managed to catch a rainbow trout.
Kingston Bartley, 10, of Salida, won the prize for most interesting catch. Kingston caught three smallmouth bass during the derby.
Bob Gray, a volunteer with Trout Unlimited, said, “Kids are the future of fishing. They’ll go on and teach the next generation someday, which will support fishing in the future.”
Trout Unlimited also holds a kids’ fishing derby on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista.
