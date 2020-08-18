Chaffee County United’s competitive soccer teams recently returned to the pitch with masks and an abundance of caution.
Director of Coaching Scott McFarland said they have been following guidelines from Chaffee County Public Health and the Colorado Soccer Association, and going “above and beyond” them.
He said the players mask up the entire time for the outdoor activity, which has “minimal contact.” He also said they have hand sanitizer set up for before, during and after practices while coaches wash the balls and practice pennies often.
“It adds easily a half an hour,” McFarland said. “It’s a lot of work to hold practices now, but it’s good work.”
McFarland said parents were “skeptical” and “rightly so” when the club began training again. So they invited the parents to come watch.
“They saw we’re taking it very seriously and were relieved,” he said.
CCU first returned in early July, after the first variances were issued, to hold a U12 boys tryout. McFarland said the players responded well to the protocols they were experimenting to implement so the club was able to hold a mini-camp for the U16 girls and later held a striker/keeper camp.
“We’re following guidelines and communicating to players how important it is to follow guidelines,” McFarland said.
Recently, CCU held a camp for its competitive U12 boys, U14 boys, U14 girls and U16 girls. The kids were broken down into four pods, with two training in the morning and the other two training in the afternoon.
“The level of soccer was fantastic,” McFarland said, adding that with Ben Oswald guest coaching it was as much a coach’s clinic as it was a players’ clinic.
He said masks have changed the way the teams train. Instead of going for 20-minute bursts, McFarland said they’ve been shortening them to around 8 minutes and then spreading out and taking breaks without masks.
No games are currently scheduled, but that could change.
McFarland said the teams are in “training holding pattern.”
“We’re waiting for (Gov.) Polis to give the OK for games, and it looks like its going to happen,” McFarland said.
For now, however, the players at least have an outlet to train again.
“The kids are being super,” McFarland said, adding that, “The mental fatigue of not being a kid is real.”
People can find more information on CCU at SalidaSoccer.org.
