Post-pandemic travel has bounced back, as 1.93 million Coloradans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, the highest rate since 2019, a record year, despite rising costs.
Nationwide, 112.7 million Americans will be traveling as well, an increase of 3.6 million over last year, but still below pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA reports.
“Spin the wheel and you could land on any number of reasons not to travel right now, from economic uncertainty to inflation to fears of a ‘tripledemic,’ Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA, said. “Coloradans are nothing if not resilient, though, and they’ve decided to travel for the holidays in nearly record numbers,”
The majority of people, about 90 percent, will be driving to their destinations, or 1.72 million Coloradans.
Air travel is also up, 14 percent, with almost 7.2 million Americans flying, and the higher demand for tickets is causing higher ticket prices, close to figures from 2019. Airfares are up 6 percent from last year, with the cost for the lowest round trip at $163, compared to $154 last year, as reported by AAA.
The cost of a hotel room is also up slightly, with a mid-range AAA Three Diamond property ringing in at $167 per night compared to $160 last year.
AAA stated that other forms of travel are also up, with travel by bus, railroad and cruise ship up 23 percent from last year, and nearly 94 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic volume.
While the cost of airline flights is up, AAA reports that Colorado gas prices have fallen every days since Oct. 11, and as of Dec. 19, the average price in the state was $2.87 per gallon, 47 cents cheaper than a year ago.
“Since most Americans made their holiday travel plans long ago, plunging pump prices won’t necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” McKinley said. “What we often see is consumers reallocating those added savings, spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”
Also down are car rental costs, from $130 per day last year to $105, about 19 percent.
Drivers should be prepared for delays, with travel times increasing up to 25 percent, especially around major metropolitan areas, INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, reported. The busiest day will be today, followed by Dec. 27-28 and Jan. 2, according to INRIX.
