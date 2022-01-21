Hospitalizations at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center due to COVID-19 remain at seven for the month of January, with no new hospitalizations in the past week.
The number of cases reported by Chaffee County Public Health for January rose above 600 this week and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday stood at 638, or 204 more than the November high of 434 cases.
The county health department reported 19 cases Thursday, bringing the total pandemic case count to 3,093.
Across the state, the seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 26.72 percent, down from a high of more than 28 percent last week.
Colorado’s pandemic case total was 1,156,371, of which 11,184 people died as a result of the virus.
The more transmissible Omicron variant continues to dominate in recent COVID-19 cases.
In response to the increase in cases across Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will offer KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free at public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs and other sites.
The state recommends that people upgrade from cloth masks to medical grade masks like KN95 or surgical masks as protection against Omicron.
For a list of mask distribution sites visit covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks. To date, the only location listed in Chaffee County is Buena Vista Public Library, but the site states more locations will follow.
