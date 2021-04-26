The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will meet jointly today with the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing on rezoning and a proposed major subdivision preliminary plat of a 6.34-acre lot owned by Elizabeth Holman to be divided into three lots.
The request would subdivide the property into two lots consisting of a 3.93-acre lot and a 1.07-acre lot to be rezoned T-3 – sub-urban zone, and a 1.06-acre lot to be rezoned T-5 – urban center zone.
The rezoning would be a change from the property’s current private natural zone designation.
The joint entities will then consider rezoning and preliminary plat approval of the Holman addition major subdivision.
Public comment will also be taken in consideration of no parking on the east side of Halley’s Avenue.
Following the joint meeting, the trustees will convene their regular meeting and hold a public hearing about the Poncha Meadows blocks 5 and 6 (pocket neighborhoods) variance request, requesting driveways in the first layer zoned T-4 – general urban.
Trustees will consider the variance request during new business.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Continued discussion of a proposed consultant agreement and professional services with Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC.
• Renewal of a liquor license for Firehouse Liquor.
• Scheduling for town clean-up day.
The board may also discuss items related to COVID-10.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. today and will be accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946.
To attend by telephone, call 346-248-7799 and use access code 836 0643 4946.
