Equities remained largely flat for the day.
One standout was small-cap equities, which posted more than 2.5 percent gains for the day.
Today’s gain followed a decline of 1.3 percent for small-caps on Monday and runs counter the the large-cap leadership experienced year-to-date.
With no major U.S. economic releases and most corporate earnings announced, markets will likely look forward to next week’s May CPI report and FOMC meeting.
European markets closed slightly lower, while Adian markets were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei Index continuing its strong run, finishing up 0.90 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite closing down 1.15 percent.
Bond yields rose slightly across the curve, with 2-year and 10-year yields higher, indicative of the possibility of tighter Federal Reserve policy for longer.
WTI crude rebounded from lower prices seen earlier this morning, but still closed the day down more than 0.5 percent.
WTI crude has declined more than 10 percent year-to-date potentially driven by concerns of a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese economic activity.
The S&P 500’s strong start to the year continues to be driven by three sectors: information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary.
All three sectors have posted gains of more than 20 percent year-to-date, whereas the next best-performing sector, industrials, has posted a modest 2.52 percent gain for the year.
Recent performance has favored has favored these sectors as well, with communication services and consumer discretionary posting positive returns for four consecutive weeks, and information technology for three consecutive weeks.
This year’s narrow market leadership likely reflects concerns about an economic growth slowdown as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes filter through the economy.
For equities to continue to rally, broader participation will likely be needed, but today’s price action was encouraging because small-cap stocks and financials outperformed as the tech rally paused.
An upcoming Fed pause could be an important step toward a more sustainable recovery, with more sectors and stocks contributing to the market’s gains.
With this week relatively quiet in terms of economic data being released, markets will look to next week[‘s May CPI report and subsequent FOMC meeting.
Current consensus is for a 0.2 percent increase month-over-month versus the April’s reading of 0.4 percent, and a year-over-year deceleration to 4.1 percent from 4.9 percent.
The Federal Reserve has reiterated further interest-rate decisions will remain data dependent, and current market expectations are for the policy rates to remain unchanged in June at 5 to 5.25 percent.
The labor market has been one of the more resilient areas of the economy, with last week’s pauyroll additions exceeding expectations, albeit with slower wage growth and a rise in unemployment rate.
Edward Jones analysts said they believe that a pause is likely in June, but they would not rule out the possibility of one further hike in July, as the Fed tries to bring inflation closer to its long-term target of 2 percent.
