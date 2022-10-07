Gif Kriebel, a docent at the Salida Museum, received a surprise donation recently when Kasey O’Connor of Canton, Ohio, a former Salida resident, stopped by to check out the exhibits and especially the railroad items.

“His family has a long history with the railroad,” Kriebel said. “He was especially interested in the photo of the Salida Depot that was built in 1941 and demolished in 1985. As it turned out he was on duty the day the depot came down.”

