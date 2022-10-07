Gif Kriebel, a docent at the Salida Museum, received a surprise donation recently when Kasey O’Connor of Canton, Ohio, a former Salida resident, stopped by to check out the exhibits and especially the railroad items.
“His family has a long history with the railroad,” Kriebel said. “He was especially interested in the photo of the Salida Depot that was built in 1941 and demolished in 1985. As it turned out he was on duty the day the depot came down.”
O’Connor donated photos of the demolition to the museum.
“The museum is really excited to get these pictures,” Kriebel said. “Until now we had nothing to document the demolition of this building.”
As a member of the board of directors of the Salida Museum, I was also excited about this particular donation. I had been a reporter at The Mountain Mail for a few years at that time, and on the morning of Jan. 23, 1985, my phone began ringing off the hook (no cellphones back then), informing me that I needed to get to the depot because it was being torn down. When I arrived at about 7 a.m. it was already just about leveled.
Those who know me will remember I’m rather like Clark Kent (superman) – a mild-mannered reporter who is rarely confrontational. But this was too much. An avid historian and firm believer in preserving the past, I was livid. How could they be tearing down that beautiful art deco structure that was built in 1941 to replace the old depot that was built in 1919? It was just criminal.
I went looking for the man in charge, and they pointed to O’Connor, “the guy out of Denver.” As I approached him, I lost my cool, demanding to know what he was thinking by being a part of tearing this historic building down – as if he were personally responsible! It could have been used for a museum, or a restaurant or any number of things. The architecture itself was worth preserving.
As a result of these recent events, I now know that Kasey O’Connor was the “young man” that day, responsible for the demo of the depot. Years later, we laugh about that day, but at the time it was definitely not funny for either of us.
The museum now has prints of the digital photos and the originals are on the way.
O’Connor’s grandfather, Eugene Timothy O’Connor of Nathrop, was born in Leadville in 1896 and worked for the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad as a fireman, shoveling coal into those massive steam locomotives that went over Tennessee Pass between Salida and Minturn. “I was always amazed that my grandpa could work full time on the railroad and still manage a sheep and cattle ranch in Nathrop.” “I guess raising seven children with a loving amazing Gramma is how,” O’Connor said.
“I remember greeting him at the Salida Depot when I was a young lad,” O’Connor said. “Grampa was promoted to engineer and retired in 1972 right when the new diesel locomotives were making an appearance. He wasn’t a fan of the new diesel locomotives. ‘Them worthless diesels will never pull ’em over the pass,’ he would declare.”
One of the most memorable events for the O’Connor kids was when their mother, Diane, took them on the last scheduled passenger train east toward Pueblo. They got off in Cañon City.
O’Connor’s own history with the railroad began post high school as he worked the Steel Gang during the summer with his brother Kirby, Ric Chavez, the Baldino brothers and many others installing CWR (continuously welded rail) all over Colorado and Utah.
“After college, I began working in at the Colorado Division Office in Denver as a civil engineer. “The night before (the demolition), I received instructions from my boss, Jim Gonzales (Salida native), to meet with roadmaster John Sanchez in the morning at Salida. Avery Construction would be there at 6 a.m. to deliver a large track hoe and tear down the depot. I asked Jimmy to repeat the instructions to make sure I heard that right. He repeated them, just a little bit louder: “TEAR down the depot!”
Part of the reason for the demolition was that there had been vandalism to the depot. The railroad had also offered to sell the depot to the city but the city didn’t want it.
“I gave instructions to carefully remove the heart-shaped Heart of the Rockies fluorescent sign and put it aside,” O’Connor said, “but to this day I have no idea what became of it.”
The operator was very skilled, and the depot was in a pile of rubble within about an hour, while a large group of shocked citizens gathered to watch. They were not pleased.
Today we can laugh about my angry outburst and the shock of seeing that beautiful building torn down, but at the time it was heart breaking. And although it was not a happy moment for many Salidans, photos recording the event are now available at the museum at 406½ U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce).
The museum’s winter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday but are subject to change depending on availability of docents. Phone is 719-539-7483, or check the website, https://salidamuseum.org/.
