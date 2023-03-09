U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a letter to Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Feb. 23, inviting him to visit Colorado’s struggling post offices and take steps to improve service.

“Our office has worked closely with the Colorado-Wyoming district office on these issues, and it is clear that the district is strapped for resources and attention from Washington,” said Bennet. “We’re hopeful Postmaster DeJoy and USPS leadership will come to Colorado to see the challenges their staff and our communities face firsthand.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.