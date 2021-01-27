Colorado’s congressional delegation and senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday, urging a thorough review of the decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.
“This move undermines our ability to respond to the threats in space and is disruptive to the current mission,” the letter reads. “Additionally, significant evidence exists that the process was neither fair nor impartial and that President Trump’s political considerations influenced the final decision.”
The letter was signed by senators Michael F. Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and representatives Diana DeGette (D-Denver); Joe Neguse (D-Boulder); Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle); Ken Buck (R-Greeley); Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs); Jason Crow (D-Aurora); and Ed Perlmutter (D-Lakewood).
Lamborn issued a statement concerning the letter.
“I am still extremely disappointed by the horrendous decision to uproot U.S. Space Command from its home in Colorado Springs,” Lamborn wrote.
“Over the course of half a century, the Pikes Peak region has developed into our country’s center of excellence for national security space operations.
“Colorado is home to eight of the nine current Space Force Deltas, an extraordinary number of space warfighting units, commands, missions and the largest aerospace economy per capita in the United States.
“Most importantly, Colorado Springs is already home to this critical mission which safeguards our very way of life.
“We cannot afford to waste time or resources moving the personnel and infrastructure to another location.
“Our adversaries are actively seeking to neutralize or counter our space assets. They know that by combatting our space capabilities, they will dramatically undermine our military strength and economy.
“I will continue to fight to ensure that U.S. Space Command remains in Colorado Springs.
“I’m thankful for the support of the entire Colorado congressional delegation on this letter, along with the unified community and state support.
“President Biden must reverse this decision and keep Space Command in Colorado Springs for the good of our nation.”
