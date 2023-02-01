Two traffic fatalities occurred in Chaffee County in 2022, and 745 lives were lost by roadway deaths statewide last year, a 75 percent increase from 10 years ago and the most since 1981, preliminary data shows.
The number includes pedestrians and motorcyclists.
There were no road fatalities in Salida.
The counties with the most road fatalities in 2022 are El Paso, 83, Adams, 82, Denver, 67, Arapahoe, 56, Weld, 53, Jefferson, 46, and Pueblo, 40.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson speculated that the increase is due to a technological increase. “People can’t seem to put their phones down while driving,” he said. “I’ve even seen people reading books while driving.”
In 2023, the Colorado Department of Transportation and partners plan to implement the Advancing Transportation Safety Program (ATSP) to address this. Four key areas of focus are:
Safe Drivers, addressing risky driving behaviors.
Safe People, addressing vulnerable roadway users such as motorcyclists and pedestrians.
Safe Roads, addressing road design improvements such as cable rail, roundabouts and enhanced stripping.
Post-Crash Care, addressing the efficiency of emergency responses.
ATSP stems from the Strategic Transportation Safety Plan, which aimed for a 15 percent reduction in fatalities and serious injuries off-system and on-system by 2023. Of those killed in 2022, 36 percent were outside vehicles, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The number of fatalities for pedestrians and motorcyclists is the most recorded since 1975.
One of CDOT’s programs, Revitalizing Main Streets, aims to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety in the state. Another plan is for expanding the reach of mass transit, including the Bustang bus service, as mass transport is one of the safest modes of ground transport, according to CDOT. Both of these efforts have received government funding.
CDOT will award more than $10 million in funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to local partners in 2023 for awareness efforts and law enforcement campaigns in their communities.
CDOT is also making an investment to fix rural roads in the state, areas with a disproportionate number of crash fatalities. Thirty-four projects are completed or under construction in 55 counties.
“People need to realize that people are dying on the roadway and they need to take driving seriously,” Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol public affairs office said. This is largely due to driving while impaired, driving while distracted and speeding, he said.
Impaired driving isn’t only alcohol-related, he said, noting that in 2021-22 59 people in Colorado died in a roadway incident related to use of marijuana.
Additionally, only 87 percent of Coloradans wear seat belts on average, compared to the 90 percent average nationwide. In the majority of 2022 passenger vehicle fatalities, occupants were not buckled.
Cutler said that since the pandemic, people’s tempers seem to have increased, meaning there is more road rage and people rushing, which he suspects factors into the increase.
“The takeaway is you really need to be focused on driving,” he said, mentioning phones and other distractions. A safe place to look at one’s phone would be on the side of the road, or better yet in a parking lot, he said, and even looking at a phone at a traffic light isn’t totally safe, as traffic can get backed up,
“Treat other drivers as if they’re your own family,” he said, emphasizing the importance of being kind to others on the road.
