Chaffee County voters have submitted 8,352 ballots so far in the 2020 General Election. 

Of those, 8,277 were mailed in or returned to a ballot box and 75 voted in person. That total number makes up 55 percent of registered voters in the County.

By party the number of returned ballots breaks down to:

Democrats 

Registered: 3,969

Total ballots: 2,760

In person: 11

Percent voted: 70

Republican

Registered: 4,599

Total ballots: 2,390

In person: 23

Percent voted: 52

Unaffiliated

Registered: 6,404

Total ballots: 3,122

In person:36

Percent voted: 49

Libertarian

Registered: 135

Total ballots: 54

In person: 3

Percent voted: 40

Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said a whole new set of election judges started working the voting center Monday and did so “doing an awesome job.”

She said the drive-through voting center located in the tent in front of the county building will open after noon today after it warms up.

Mitchell said it is now recommended to drop off completed ballot at drop boxes and not put them in the mail.

Postmarks do not count and ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

