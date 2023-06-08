Registration is now open for the third annual Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament, scheduled for Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at Salida’s Centennial Park, hosted by Peak to Peak Pickleball Club.

Open to players ages 10 and older, the round-robin tournament will offer women’s doubles on Sept. 8, mixed doubles on Sept. 9 and men’s doubles on Sept. 10. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each bracket.

