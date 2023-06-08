Registration is now open for the third annual Rally in the Valley pickleball tournament, scheduled for Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at Salida’s Centennial Park, hosted by Peak to Peak Pickleball Club.
Open to players ages 10 and older, the round-robin tournament will offer women’s doubles on Sept. 8, mixed doubles on Sept. 9 and men’s doubles on Sept. 10. Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place winners in each bracket.
Registration will be open through Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club leaders said in a press release that they expect this year’s tournament to attract even more players than the 250 who competed last year.
The event draws competitors from throughout Colorado and neighboring states.
Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past three years, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association, with nearly 5 million players and more than 10,000 courts across the country.
The 300-member club is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the sport in the Chaffee County area. Along with encouraging an active lifestyle and social connections, the club is working to raise funds to build permanent courts in southern Chaffee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.