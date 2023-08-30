Salida Regional Library announced it is looking for sponsors and volunteers for the second annual Salida Fantasy Faire, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 in Alpine Park.
The event is a locally organized tribute to all things fantasy and make-believe, according to a press release. With elves, goblins, witches and warlocks, the fair has been likened to a mini Renaissance festival, but with more dragons and less historical accuracy.
The mission of the FanFaire is to create a community-friendly festival that will celebrate imagination and whimsy by featuring a variety of events, music and vendors.
Hosted by Salida Regional Library, the event’s title sponsor is Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub. Other sponsors include Chaffee Printing Center, NatersArt and WeArkSalida. Additional businesses or individuals who wish to participate as a sponsor should contact the board no later than Friday.
Merchants, performers and artisans are invited to join the festival by submitting their application no later than Sept. 30.
The board is also searching for volunteers to assist with tasks such as setup/teardown, game supervision, park protection and guest assistance.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor, vendor or volunteer should email salidafantasyfest@gmail.com for more information.
