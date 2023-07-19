The following is a press release from Chaffee County Public Health:
The Colorado Division of Insurance announced that they have asked the courts to move Friday Health Plans of Colorado into liquidation, which will end coverage for Friday Health Plans customers on August 31, 2023. Starting July 17, Friday Health customers can use a Special Enrollment Period to choose new coverage for the remainder of the year. The Special Enrollment Periods in Colorado for Friday Health customers start on Monday, July 17, 2023 and run through October 31, 2023.
Customers may make an appointment with Chaffee County Public Health’s Certified Health Insurance Guide, Michelle Nay, to get assistance with updating their Connect for Health Colorado account and shopping and enrolling in a new plan for the remainder of the year. Appointments are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday via Zoom screen share, conference call Link to online schedule, or call 719-239-1414.
Customers can contact the Connect for Health Service Center for assistance as well at 1-855-752-6749 or Connectforhealthco.com.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health Director, said, “Friday Health Plan has been a very popular health insurance exchange plan for Chaffee County residents, so we at Chaffee County Public Health’s Connect for Health Program want to ensure a seamless transition into another comparable plan. Appointment slots are anticipated to fill up quickly, so we want our community to be aware and make them as early as possible.”
