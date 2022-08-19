DENVER – Alison Brown is taking her land-use fight with the Chaffee County commissioners to a higher court.
Brown is asking the federal appeals court in Denver to overturn a lower court decision in June that sided with the county.
She contends the U.S. District Court judge should not have granted judgment to the county without a jury trial of her lawsuit involving her property at 11600 Antelope Road.
The county denied her a certificate of occupancy on a newly constructed home and concluded she was out of compliance with the county land use code.
Her lawsuit sought a jury trial and compensatory damages, or alternately nominal damages for mental, physical and emotional injuries as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
Brown’s attorney, Charles Cain of Salida, recently filed an outline of her view of the case and a list of reasons forming her challenge to the June decision.
“At the center of this case is an ongoing and long-standing dispute regarding (Brown’s) lawful land use of two 40-acre properties,” Cain wrote in the filing to judges of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
“These properties were zoned rural, which permitted agricultural development, equestrian arenas and the maintenance of livestock and other animals,” Cain stated. “Dr. Brown purchased these properties for the purposes of forming a fox hunting club in Colorado. In line with that goal, Dr. Brown submitted a building permit application in 2016 for a caretaker’s residence for her fox hunting club to support the property and animals.”
Her attorney said the county classified her application as a permitted use, certified her zoning compliance and issued a building permit.
“Months later, prompted by disputes initiated by Dr. Brown’s neighbors, the County changed the classification of Dr. Brown’s use to classifications that required the County to conduct a limited impact review,” Cain asserted. “Without inspection, notice or hearing, the County deemed her land use unlawful and in violation of the Chaffee County Land Use Code, which included alleged use violations of the previously approved structure that had not yet been completed let alone used.”
Brown sued in Chaffee County District Court. While the dispute was ongoing, she modified her use, curing the alleged violations, but the county in 2017 amended its land use code “specifically to target her,” her attorney contended in the recent filing.
“In hearings on the 2017 Amendment, the County admitted it had no means of continued enforcement against Dr. Brown without changing the governing laws, County’s enforcement efforts included, but were not limited to, denying her occupancy of the previously approved structure, and also denying her alternative request to obtain camping permits on her properties,” Cain went on to say.
In 2019, Brown sued in Chaffee County District Court for allegedly depriving her of rights in violation of constitutional protections for due process and equal protection. The defendants removed the case to the United States District Court in Denver. It was there that Judge Regina M. Rodriguez ruled in June against Brown.
In her appeal, Brown argues that under the law Rodriguez should have allowed a jury to consider the lawsuit, rather than summarily granting judgment to the county based on filings both sides submitted.
For example, Cain contends that Rodriguez, in granting judgment without a trial, incorrectly decided that there were no genuine issues of material facts for a jury to decide in a trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.