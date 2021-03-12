Salida has purchased several new amenities with grant money in anticipation of closing F Street to vehicles again this summer.
The city received a $37,606 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program, with the city matching 10 percent.
The program offers small-scale grants to local governments for low-cost upgrades to help safely improve the economy and enhance healthy activities across Colorado, according to a press release.
Salida used the funds to purchase four shade pergolas, solar lighting for the pergolas, 14 animal-proof trash and recycling containers, eight Adirondack chairs, three portable ADA ramps, 30 steel barricades to help define the in-street pedestrian path and anti-graffiti protection.
“It goes back to sprucing the area up over the summer and making it a nice place to hang out,” said Salida mayor P.T. Wood, adding that “folks are excited to see a similar setup.”
The city council will ultimately have to make a formal decision on the closure and its specifics.
Wood said they’re getting some final input now and will make sure they take it into consideration, adding they had to get grant money first to start making plans before a formal decision is made.
At a recent meeting with the Salida Business Alliance, for example, it was suggested to extend the closure an extra block to Third Street.
Weather will also play a factor since snow removal is more challenging with the street blocked off to vehicles.
“I think folks are on the same page, we’re just getting some final input,” Wood said.
