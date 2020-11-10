Dave Armstrong, landowner along the Tenassee Ditch, which runs beside CR 107, and Mark Stacy, Chaffee County Road and Bridge supervisor, spoke to the Chaffee County commissioners during their work session.
They presented the possibility of piping the ditch and moving it underground, to allow for future widening of CR 107.
Stacy said he had approached ditch owners along CR 107 about two years ago, suggesting the ditch owners get a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture about the ditch.
When asked about cost, Stacy said a rough estimate would be about $50,000. The 12-inch pipe is $10.25 a foot, pipe junctions, or a “T” is about $625 and valves are $1,375 each.
He said they would also need the area surveyed, to ensure they had the elevations correct, to keep the ditch flowing.
When asked if the ditch owners have raised any money, Armstrong said they have not, and were looking to the county for the next possible steps.
Commissioner Keith Baker suggested the Natural Resource Conservation Service, part of the USDA, might have grants for projects like this.
Stacy said it would probably be easier for the ditch owners to get a grant, instead of the county.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked Armstrong if the ditch owners would be willing to provide easements onto private property for the work. Armstrong said they’d be willing to talk about that.
In other business, commissioners heard reports from department heads.
Dan Swallow, director of Development Services, said the number of permits his department issued in October was 325, down slightly from 2019 when they issued 381.
The amount of revenue in October 2020 was up at $137,503 compared to $118,400.30 in October 2019.
Overall, the department’s year-to-date revenue is still down from last year, $1,158,508.67 thus far in 2020, while through October 2019, they had collected $1,382,424.44.
The Chaffee County Landfill is also reporting higher revenue and number of customers, thus far this year.
Through October fees collected are $108,352.25, in 2019 fees collected by October were $96,999.38. Average daily fees in 2020 were $4,013.04, in 2019 $3,592.57 and daily customers has risen from 91 in 2019 to 115 in 2020.
April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. Census coordinator for Chaffee County, gave her report on the final numbers for self response census reporting:
• Colorado 70 percent (Final in 2010 was 67.2 percent).
• Chaffee 58.3 percent (Final in 2010 was 61 percent).
• Buena Vista 59 percent (Final in 2010 was 70 percent)
• Poncha 56.3 percent (Final in 2010 was 63.8 percent).
• Salida 67.1 percent (Final in 2010 was 70.7 percent).
