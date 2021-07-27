Chaffee Arts announced that Evelyn Gottschall Baker has donated her “Study for Shed” for a raffle to raise funds for Chaffee Arts.
Baker’s art sculpture is valued at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available at www.chaffeearts.com for $5 each through Aug. 28.
“Study for Shed” will be displayed at the Buena Vista Library during July and August as well as at the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show from Aug. 21-29 at the Heritage Museum. Drawing for the raffle winner will take place on the final day of the art show, Aug. 29.
Baker is a nationally known glass artist who has been recognized for her groundbreaking kiln-formed glass technique.
Over the past three years, she has focused her experiments with the pâte de verre process and developed a unique method of sculpting glass paste into dimensional forms that are fired without the use of molds.
Her awards include Glass Prize UK 2020: Highly Commendable, “Balance,” Emerge 2018, Finalist and Honorable Mention, “Bones-Group,” Bullseye Glass Company, Portland, Oregon, “Gallery 144,” 2019 Best of Show, Parker.
The Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show at the Heritage Museum Courthouse Gallery at 506 E. Main St. in Buena Vista will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-29.
Entrance to the museum will be free to the public for the duration of the Open Awards Show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.