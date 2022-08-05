The Colorado Department of Revenue is mailing Colorado Cash Back tax rebate checks of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, which should arrive within the next few weeks, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Wednesday.
The refunds are a part of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR Amendment, passed by Colorado voters in 1992.
The Colorado Legislature website says TABOR “limits the amount of revenue the state of Colorado can retain and spend. Specifically, TABOR allows the state to retain and spend an amount based on the prior fiscal year’s actual revenue or limit, whichever was lower, grown by Colorado inflation and population growth and adjusted for any voter-approved revenue changes.”
Colorado voters passed Referendum C in 2005 and Referendum CC in 2019, which set the amount the state can retain and refunds the surplus revenue to Colorado taxpayers.
The recently issued checks are surplus revenue from last year’s tax collection.
Polis and the General Assembly passed the Colorado Cash Back program, which moved forward the date the checks would be issued.
Kristi Burton Brown, chair of the Colorado Republican Party, has filed a campaign finance complaint against Polis, stating that the letter he is sending out with the refund checks “blatantly misleads voters by refusing to use the word ‘TABOR’ or ‘Taxpayer Bill of Rights.’”
Brown claims “the governor’s refusal to call the refund a TABOR refund, after he campaigned against TABOR refunds in 2019, demonstrates that he is promoting his own campaign instead of being honest with voters and informing them the true source of the refund: TABOR, not his campaign term “Colorado Cash Back.”
She also said Polis spent $2.7 million in state funds to send the letter out, before the election, and using taxpayer dollars to send his own campaign mailer is a campaign finance violation.
Taxpayers who did not file a return before June 30 can still file before Oct. 17. Those who file at the later date should receive refund checks in January.
To find more information, call 303-951-4996 or visit coloradocashback.com to learn more about the tax rebates.
