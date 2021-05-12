The Colorado Department of Human Services, in partnership and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Colorado Proud program, released the Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program final report.
The report reflects the continued need for an emergency hunger relief network, food and fund donations from the public to food pantries and food banks, and highlights the value and food system realities of locally grown and raised Colorado foods, a press release stated.
“We are a people-first organization,” Ki’i Powell, director of the Office of Economic Security at Human Services, said. “This grant program allowed hundreds of food pantries to provide food to tens of thousands of Colorado families and individuals. We are proud of the work done, the families fed and the opportunities it brought to support our neighbors who raise food here.”
“A vital part of our mission at the Colorado Department of Agriculture is to advance Colorado agriculture. The Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program has been another opportunity to do just that,” said Kate Greenberg, commissioner of agriculture. “Helping our neighbors who have been financially impacted by the pandemic access quality, fresh local food produced by our state’s farmers and ranchers is a win-win, and we are proud to have been part of the program.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 20-1422 to assist Coloradans in need with food relief.
This bill provided $600,000 for Human Services to administer grants to food banks and food pantries across the state.
The need for food banks and food pantries has risen exponentially during the pandemic, with recent polls showing that food insecurity has nearly tripled in communities across Colorado since the start of the pandemic.
Grants were awarded to 123 pantries, representing urban, rural and frontier communities across Colorado. The two primary purposes of the funding were:
• To aid Colorado food pantries and food banks in purchases of food for those in need statewide, which has expanded significantly as a result of COVID-19.
• To create new market opportunities for Colorado’s agricultural producers, in alignment with the Colorado Recovery Plan.
More than $372,000, or at least 62 percent, of dollars were spent on Colorado Proud brand, or goods that were grown, raised or produced in Colorado – most coming directly from a producer.
Seventy-seven percent of pantry clients surveyed agreed that it was “Very Important” or “Somewhat Important” that the food they received was produced in Colorado.
In general, more than 90 percent of Colorado consumers, if products were otherwise the same, would choose the product of Colorado origin if the product was identified as being from Colorado.
One grantee said, “We used grant funding to purchase meat from a Colorado Proud member. The meat allowed us to round out our nutritional offerings and supplement the fresh produce, dairy and shelf-stable foods we were already providing to families in need.”
Another talked about the sharp increase in need at food pantries in the state: “Due to the pandemic, we served over seven times more people in 2020 than we did in 2019, and this grant funding helped us to meet this increase in need.
“Grant dollars supported the purchase of Colorado meats for our brick-and-mortar food pantry and our new mobile food pantry that launched in response to the COVID pandemic. We served over 44,000 people and provided over 1.2 million meals in 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.