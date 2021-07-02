Chaffee County government will fully reopen its public facilities to in-person services beginning today.
In keeping with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, unvaccinated persons are requested to wear a face covering when visiting the county’s indoor public spaces, a press release stated.
The public is also asked to respect requests for masking or other COVID precautions within each county department and all public facilities, as they may vary within each space and location.
The county will also resume in-person participation at public meetings within the capacity limits of the specific facility in which the meeting is held.
Public meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format, including both in-person and virtual participation options.
When interest is expected to exceed room capacity, the Board of County Commissioners may elect to hold meetings or public hearings exclusively virtually to accommodate a greater number for public participation.
Monitor the public meeting postings at www.ChaffeeCounty.org for details on each meeting’s location and access.
The county is still evaluating a return to holding commissioners’ meetings in person at the Buena Vista annex facility, pending set-up of equipment that will allow for meetings to be simultaneously conducted in person and virtually.
An update will be provided as soon as a timeline is set.
“With staff and residents’ increasing levels of vaccination, we feel it is time to open up our buildings 100 percent to the public and return to the level of in-person service that was in place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency and the necessary restrictions we instituted for on-site operations,” Robert Christiansen, Chaffee County administrative director, said.
“We began with phased reopening in March 2021, first with limited in-person services, and have been incrementally working toward this full return to standard operations,” he said.
For more information call 719-539-2218 or email chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org.
