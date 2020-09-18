CPW creates working group to evaluate SWA regulation

After the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved requiring a fishing or hunting license to access state wildlife areas in April, it’s now taking another look at some of the individual properties.
“There’s been some concern expressed how it will impact certain individuals,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon. “As an agency, we will take a step back and look at all of our properties individually. The commission put together a working group to look at what are the different options on these and also look at the regulations and try to address public input.”
Aragon said the working groups first meetings will be held this fall and hopefully by early next year it will start making recommendations to the commission.
Any change in the regulation would have to be made by the commission.
In Salida, two SWAs affected by the new regulation include Frantz Lake and Sands Lake.
Salida council members recently approved sending a letter to the CPW seeking solutions for access.
In the letter, mayor P.T. Wood said, “We would like to explore opportunities for exempting these properties from new regulation by means of a trail easement, cooperative management agreement, joint education/enforcement efforts, potential acquisition or other collaborative solutions.”
Wood did not return messages asking for comment.
Even with the new requirement for access that went into effect July 1, Aragon said they did see an increase in visitors this summer.
“Visitation is increasing on all of those properties, especially in a summer like this with the different impacts and people recreating closer to home,” Aragon said.
Aragon also identified the activities it takes to maintain the SWAs, but said it was hard to say exactly how much it costs to maintain them since much of the work is done on an ongoing and as needed basis.
He said maintaining the local SWAs includes policing the areas for trash, installing signs, maintaining rest rooms, water management, parking lot maintenance like plowing snow, material costs, repaying evaporative water loss into the system, law enforcement components like enforcing bag limits or responding to calls, trail maintenance and also dredging Sands Lake every 10-15 years. Aragon said Sands Lake acts as a settling pond for the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery – the impurities settle out and the water overflows into the Arkansas River. He said it’s projected to cost $125,000 next time they dredge the lake.
Aragon also said the Salida CPW office has received many comments about the new regulation. “A lot of people are in support of it,” he said. “It’s running about 50-50. The access is still there, but there seems to be an unwillingness to buy a hunting or a fishing license.”
An animal rights group opposed to hunting, The Friends of Animals, has also sued the CPW over the regulation it’s now revisiting.
“It’s a new regulation so we’ll look at it and potentially address some of the concerns,” Aragon said.
