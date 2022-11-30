Christmas Opening set for Saturday in BV

Last year’s Buena Vista Parade of Lights filled East Main Street.

 Times file photo

Buena Vista’s annual Christmas Opening is set for Saturday, filling the day with festivities and local shopping opportunities. Activities include the Polar Plunge, the Ugly Sweater 5K and a Chili Cook-Off, among others.

Heather Rupska, Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce director, said they started planning in October.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.