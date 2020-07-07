An out-of-state male tourist tested positive for COVID-19 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Sunday.
The man was not admitted to the hospital and was sent home to recover.
Since he is not a Chaffee County resident, his positive test will not be counted in Chaffee County’s numbers, however he is counted in HRRMC’s positive numbers a press release stated.
Contact tracing and exposure notification will occur, when feasible, on anyone who tests positive within Chaffee County regardless of whether they are a Chaffee County resident.
In this instance, the man only had close contact (within 6 feet, greater than 15 minutes) with his immediate family.
The family, which reported wearing masks and following all local guidelines, left the county for their place of residence Monday.
Chaffee County’s case number remains at 80 following the positive results for four county residents, including a child.
Chaffee County Public Health will hold two testing days this week, from 10 a.m.-noon today and Wednesday.
Testing is by appointment only and is available for:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case, has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission, or has a concern that they may have been exposed.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers, and essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Those interested in being tested can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.