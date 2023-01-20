The Salida High School boys’ basketball team broke a 19-game losing streak against Colorado Springs Christian School Wednesday on Lions turf, winning 65-50, a feat not accomplished since 2009.
“It’s a really good feeling to finally break that streak,” coach Adam Christensen said.
The game started with senior Chase Diesslin scoring a basket in the first few seconds, immediately countered by the Lions with a 3-pointer, the only time in the game when the Lions led.
Around the middle of the first quarter, senior Aiden Hadley made a 3-pointer from the corner, which marked the beginning of the end for the Lions, as Salida proceeded on a scoring streak, and the teams went into the second quarter with Salida up 12-6.
The Lions made a 3-pointer a minute into the second quarter but were unable to catch the Spartans, who continued scoring. In the last minute, Diesslin and Hadley scored, and the half ended with Salida leading by 11, 29-18.
Christensen said the third quarter was his favorite, as that was when the Spartans started dominating the game. He noted the performance of Hadley, who had a career high of 18 points, and estimated he was in the game longer than any other players.
Coming out of halftime, sophomore Kason Westphal made a 3-pointer for the Spartans in the first minute. In the next few minutes CSCS picked up the pace, but the Lions still were no match for the Spartans, and with four minutes left in the quarter trailed 40-28.
The lead increased to 19 after shots made by senior Nate Yeakley and one behind the arc by Hadley, and the Spartans maintained that lead going into and throughout much of the last quarter.
Around the middle of the fourth quarter, the second line of Spartans was put in. Christensen said they played the best they have so far this season, and the lead lessened only slightly.
After a layup in the last half minute by sophomore Ryan Osness, the timer ran out, spelling the Lions’ first defeat of the season.
Christensen said he felt pretty good about the result and was particularly impressed with the team’s defense in holding off the Lions’ top scorer, Nate Davies, who has an average of 18 points per game and this game scored only 8. The team can work on their press rotations, he said, to avoid giving up easy points.
Diesslin scored 14 points and senior Tristan Jackson 10.
The win puts Salida 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The boys’ game against Atlas Prep today was canceled, and only the girls’ teams will play.
The Spartans’ next game will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the St. Mary’s Pirates. Christensen described the Pirates as super up-tempo, and the Spartans have not defeated them since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.