Five years after narrowly dodging extinction, the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout has taken another crucial step toward viability.
The previously unknown strain of cutthroat, discovered in 1995 in the south prong of Hayden Creek south of Coaldale, was recently stocked in two small, high-elevation streams on Pikes Peak. Those streams – Ruxton and North French – became the fourth and fifth locations where Hayden Creek cutthroat fry have been stocked in a coordinated effort to ensure the future of the rare strain.
The recently planted fry are offspring of 158 genetically unique cutthroat trout rescued from Hayden Creek during the devastating 2016 Hayden Pass Fire. “Genetically unique” indicates the fish are thought to be the only pure population of its kind.
The multistep Hayden Creek cutthroat restoration process focuses on two major goals – save, protect, conserve and rebuild a specific strain (Hayden Creek cutthroat) and, after key sustainability goals have been achieved, make a healthy and self-sustaining population of the new trout strain available to anglers, said Sean Shepherd, Area 13 wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Salida.
“We understand that we conserve fish for the public and by no means is there any intention to restrict the public from these fish once the restoration is complete,” Shepherd said.
Restoration of a threatened species is generally considered complete when survival, reproduction and growth of multiyear classes of the species is achieved, said Greg Policky, former aquatic biologist for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He said continued success by Hayden Creek cutthroat could result in that trout being made available to anglers in the south Arkansas River Basin within five years.
Genetic roots run deep
DNA testing of the rescued Hayden Creek trout revealed unique genes similar to those found in early cutthroat trout from the upper Arkansas River Basin, specifically a (now extinct) yellowfin cutthroat stored at the Smithsonian Institution after being removed from Twin Lakes more than 100 years ago.
“No other living fish on the planet shows these rare genetics,” Policky said. “That’s what makes these fish so rare and so important to save.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife adopted a five-phase plan to restore the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout:
Phase 1 prioritizes waters based on three principal criteria:
• Habitat suitability necessary to create a self-sustained and lasting cutthroat trout population.
• Protection from other fishes by natural or man-made migration barriers.
• Ease of chemical reclamation.
Phases 2-5 involve chemical reclamation efforts to remove non-native fish from chosen habitats prior to introduction of South Prong Hayden Creek cutthroat trout.
Policky said his role in the restoration of Hayden Creek cutthroat has been to “identify suitable habitats so we can reintroduce this fish. Suitable habitat means a place where the Hayden cutthroat can become self-sustaining and reproduce in perpetuity.”
Streams deemed ideal for restoration efforts typically provide clean, cold water, a complete absence of existing fish and a downstream waterfall or barrier to prevent infiltration by other species.
“Cutthroat trout – the only trout species native to Colorado – has suffered major declines due to overfishing, habitat degradation, hybridization and competition for habitat with non-native trout species,” said Policky. “Those non-native species include brook and brown trout.”
Policky said there are currently four subspecies of cutthroat. “The Hayden Creek cutthroat is most closely related to the Colorado River cutthroat, and possibly to the extinct (since about 1900) yellowfin cutthroat. The four subspecies of cutthroat trout look extremely similar to one another,” he said.
The four existing subspecies of cutthroat trout in Colorado are:
The greenback cutthroat, Colorado’s official state fish, is the easternmost subspecies of cutthroat trout and is believed to have evolved from a population of cutthroat that crossed the Continental Divide during the last ice age before evolving into further subspecies. The greenback can grow to about 22 inches, boasts brilliant and colorful spawning colors and has the largest spots of all cutthroats.
The Colorado River cutthroat is native only to the Green River and Colorado River basins, which are west of the Continental Divide.
The Rio Grande cutthroat, a member of the Salmonidae family, is found in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico in tributaries of the Rio Grande.
The San Juan cutthroat is a recent addition to the list of cutthroat subspecies. Biologists recently discovered a unique genetic lineage of the Colorado River cutthroat trout in southwest Colorado that was previously thought to be extinct. Identification of the San Juan cutthroat was confirmed through advanced DNA testing techniques.
Policky said it is currently impossible to determine if the Hayden strain of cutthroat is aboriginal to Hayden Creek or if it was stocked there. He added, however, there is evidence it likely came from a crossbred fish in Twin Lakes and was stocked in Hayden Creek.
Policky stressed that, contrary to some reports, the Hayden Creek strain is not a greenback cutthroat, which captured significant attention when fish discovered in Bear Creek near Colorado Springs in 1997 were identified as the only remaining population of the Colorado cutthroat greenback trout. Prior to that discovery, the Colorado greenback – native to the South Platte drainage system – was believed to be extinct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.