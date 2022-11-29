At the end of the annual Parade of Lights Friday on F Street, Santa Claus recited “The Night Before Christmas,” then worked some slow-to-start magic on Christmas Mountain USA to finally achieve a dazzling display of lights and fireworks after several tries.
Throngs of people came out to line F Street from Alpine Park to Sackett Avenue to watch the parade themed “Night of the Nutcracker.” “It’s always been packed, but never this far,” announcer Dan Ridenour said, gesturing to the crowd.
Before the parade started, Deano Maes called out to the crowd to summon St. Nick himself with a cry of “Ho, Ho, Ho.”
“I love Salida and I love the people from Salida,” Maes said.
Early in the parade, grand marshals Dan Sack and Vicki Sue Vigil rode in a red 1962 Dodge Polara 500 convertible. “I read that she’s retiring, but I’m sure it’s a misprint,” Maes joked about Vigil.
Sack and Vigil have been helping organize the Parade of Lights and lighting of Christmas Mountain USA with the Salida Business Alliance since the tradition started in 1989. High Country Bank will be taking the reins next year.
There were 32 parade entries in four categories: floats, marching, equestrian and commercial. The competition was judged by Nicole Balaun, Justin Critelli and Miki Hodge, based on best use of lights and theme.
The best float was won by The Next Eddy, whose float cast a glowing fishing line around a giant trout skating ahead of it. Best equestrian was won by Mountain Goat Lodge, with goats disguised as reindeer. The best marching entry was won by Diana Gorza, and best commercial entry was awarded to Salida Auto and Diesel with four-wheel-drive vehicles that rode on each others’ tires. An additional “Show-stopper” award was given to Willow Bradner’s float, featuring an enormous glowing dress.
After the parade and fireworks finished, Santa continued down F Street to greet the crowd of children in Holiday Park at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater.
