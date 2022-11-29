At the end of the annual Parade of Lights Friday on F Street, Santa Claus recited “The Night Before Christmas,” then worked some slow-to-start magic on Christmas Mountain USA to finally achieve a dazzling display of lights and fireworks after several tries. 

Throngs of people came out to line F Street from Alpine Park to Sackett Avenue to watch the parade  themed “Night of the Nutcracker.” “It’s always been packed, but never this far,” announcer Dan Ridenour said, gesturing to the crowd. 

