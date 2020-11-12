The Salida Council for the Arts is hosting a holiday art show for the first time this season, giving local artists a new venue to sell some of their pieces in time for Christmas.
“It’s a great time to be having a show (so people can get) Christmas gifts for people,” council board member Nancy Kay said. “If people can help support our local artists, we appreciate people doing that if they can.”
The show is taking place both in-person at the SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery and also online at https://paquettegalleryarts.square.site/.
The show’s reception had to be cancelled last Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases, but people can still view the art from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Pacquette Gallery through Nov. 30.
Kay said the show includes 45 local artists who live within 30 miles of Salida. Out of the 45 artists, 31 have their art displayed at the Paquette Gallery.
The show includes sculptures, paintings, mixed media, photography, glass and other mediums.
“There’s all kinds of cool, interesting things,” Kay said. “It’s not Christmas-y, just a wide variety of art.”
Each artist has one piece in the show, but the online gallery includes links to the artists’ websites so people can find more of their work as well.
Kay said the council’s board was talking about events and how everything was cancelled this year. She said they wanted to do something along the same lines as the Valley Visions event, which was one of the events cancelled.
She also noted that the SteamPlant’s winter pop up show, which had its first event last year, was also cancelled this year.
Without those events, the council decided to hold its first Holiday Art Show.
The show was free for the artists to join the show and they’ll get to keep 80 percent of their sales. The SteamPlant will keep the other 20 percent, Kay said.
She also said that the council opened up the show to as many artists as could apply and didn’t put a limit on the number of artists participating.
While the art will only be on display at the Paquette Gallery until Nov. 30, the online gallery will be up until Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.