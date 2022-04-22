At the end of its regular meeting Tuesday, Salida City Council spent about 80 minutes in an executive session discussing the annual performance evaluation of City Administrator Drew Nelson.
After the executive session, Mayor Dan Shore made the following statement, which includes references to a January incident in which Nelson was a passenger when City Attorney Nina Williams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence:
“We had a very useful conversation with the City Administrator Drew Nelson about performance, and we discussed expectations going forward. In addition, I’d like to share some comments and take a moment to address questions and concerns that came up from the community, specifically regarding the body cam footage.
“I’d like to share with the public that we have spoken extensively about this issue, it’s something we have monitored, and because it’s a personnel matter, I am limited in regards to what I can share. What I can tell you is we do have a mechanism in place for city employees to come forward if they have concerns or if they feel uncomfortable. I did have the opportunity to speak to both officers that were involved that evening and while they said it was a tough situation and uncomfortable, they also shared that it was, in their experience, a normal reaction with these types of stops.
“I’m going to come back to that in just a moment, but first I want to take a moment and commend the officers. That was a tough situation and they handled it with professionalism. It’s tough being a police officer at any point in time, but especially over the last year and a half or two. Just a lot of pride and gratitude to the department and how they handled themselves.
“Now I want to bring it back, and the reason I want to being it up is because it’s my strong belief that people who are in the public eye need to be held to higher standards of behavior. That applies to everyone sitting here on council, our elected officials, but it also applies to staff. My ask and expectation as we move forward is that anytime anyone on council or staff is considering a specific action, just ask yourself the question, how would it feel and what would it look like if it was printed on the front page of tomorrow’s paper? If the answer is, ‘I wouldn’t feel really good about that,’ just don’t do it. We have a responsibly to you the public, and we need to earn your trust each and every day. I truly believe we can do that by adhering to this higher standard. Thank you.”
