The Pike San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is preparing for prescribed pile burning on National Forest system lands, as conditions allow.
Ignitions will take place when weather and fuel conditions are likely to produce expected fire behavior within project specific burn plan requirements that will limit substantial impacts of smoke in surrounding communities.
“Prescribed fire is an effective land management tool used to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels and to lessen the impacts of future wildfires,” said Bill King, fire management staff officer.
The piles consist of small trees, tops and limbs cut and piled during hazardous fuel management projects. These projects help improve forest health, minimize risk to firefighters and improve public safety. Once ignited, burns may continue for several days to several weeks. Smoke may linger after the burn is complete and may be visible from many locations.
In the Salida Ranger District, a prescribed burn is scheduled to take place on the Poncha Loop, west of Poncha Pass, in both Chaffee and Saguache counties.
In the Leadville Ranger District, a burn is planned for Tennessee Creek on the southeast side of Turqoise Lake.
In the South Park Ranger District there are three prescribed burns planned in Park County, including Lake George East surrounding the Lake George Work Center, Park CR 98 on both sides of the Park County Road and south/southwest of Wagon Tongue Reservoir and also Road Gulch, FSR 240 near Park CR 98.
There’s also a burn planned for Payne Gulch, near Bailey, which is part of the South Platte Ranger District.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect people’s health. For more information about health and smoke, people can visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
