Seventy beer brewers from all over the state will offer their wares from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Riverside Park for the 26th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous.
The brewfest, which features unlimited tastings of beer, accompanied by food and music, is made possible by the Colorado Brewers Guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
A variety of foods will be available for purchase, including vegetarian options and a gluten-free brewery. Food will be provided by Gosar Ranch Natural Foods, Whitewater Wraps, Sonny’s Food Truck and Blue Truck Ice Cream.
Blue Recluse will play blues music for the event.
There were 1,600 general admission tickets, and around 300 were still available Thursday. Tickets cost $55 for general admission, $120 for VIP and $15 for designated driver at https://www.eventbrite.com/. General admission is $60 at the gate.
Now in its fourth year, the Brewers Rendezvous Pre-Vous returns from 6-8:30 p.m. today. The smaller gathering at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features 20 select brewers pouring unlimited tastings of exclusive beers not found in the Brewers Rendezvous. Tonight’s gathering will have food provided by Matt Helmer, and local favorite guitarist and singer Chris Nasca will provide music. A handful of $60 Pre-Vous tickets were still available Thursday.
Colorado Brewers Rendezvous was created in 1995 when the Colorado Brewers Guild was looking for a place for its annual membership meeting and partnered with Salida to obtain the space. In the first year only seven or eight breweries participated, Lori Roberts, chamber of commerce executive director, said.
Roberts said she has been helping run Brewers Rendezvous since she moved to Salida 26 years ago. She described the experience as magical, and her favorite part was how much attendees expressed their love for Salida.
Roberts was general manager for a local man, Tom Hennessey, who ran a microbrewery and pizzeria in downtown Salida. Hennessey arranged the first Salida beer festival with the Brewers Guild. He moved on in 2001, and Roberts turned the Salida Brew Fest into a premier event for the chamber.
Brewers Rendezvous keeps the chamber of commerce operational, Roberts said. She explained that the chamber is membership and fundraiser driven, because it is not funded by the city or county, so Brewers Rendezvous is a big event.
With high gas prices, an in-state destination like Salida, where so many things are happening, seems attainable for Front Range residents, Roberts said.
She said the Rendezvous is special because it isn’t a competition. Instead, she said there is a sense of camaraderie among brewers, who can visit or set up close to their peers if they choose.
