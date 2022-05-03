Chaffee County commissioners will deliberate and make a decision on the review of Blue Triton’s annual report and compliance with its 1041 permit during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
The Blue Triton discussion is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The commissioners have scheduled four land use applicants to review, although the Locricchio-Dean minor subdivision exemption application has been withdrawn.
At 9:15 a.m. commissioners will hear the True Heritage Water subdivision exemption for Stephen and Sarah True, 16280 CR 350, Buena Vista. The request is to divide 4.9 acres into two lots, with the minimum size of 2 acres. This property includes part of the abandoned leach field and septic tanks from the Sleeping Indian Trailer Park, and the building envelopes will avoid this area.
Commissioners are scheduled to hear the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption at 9:35 a.m., by applicants Cogan Farms LLC. The project is to subdivide 197.87 acres at 12403 U.S. 285 into two lots, with the minimum lot set at 2.9 acres. This application has been resubmitted after being withdrawn to confirm water rights and resubmitted after construction of the on-site well.
The Elliott Platt Amendment to Tract A of the Antero Development subdivision is scheduled for 9:50 a.m., with Timothy and Patricia Elliott the applicants. The request would amend the building envelope to 13985 Bozeman Circle, Nathrop, removing the limitations of the rear setback 1,000 feet from the fire cistern. There will be no change to the 30-foot setback on both sides of the centerline of the Bowen Ditch.
After the land use hearings, commissioners will consider a request for building permit fee waiver from Chaffee Housing Trust and an update on the Renewal 2022 special event application, with a possible vote on Resolution 2022-31.
At 10:35 a.m., they are scheduled to consider the waste diversion plan, presented by Beth Helmke, followed by voting on Resolution 2022-36, filling a vacancy on the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board with Daryn Ridenour.
The commissioners have an executive session scheduled before their lunch break, to receive advice from County Attorney Daniel Tom regarding legal questions pertaining to budgetary questions for elected offices.
At 12:40 p.m. the commissioners will consider a letter of support for the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
Commissioners may also hear an update on the land use code rewrite project.
