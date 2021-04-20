The Leadville Boom Days Committee announced last week that Leadville Boom Days is canceled for the second year in a row.
“It is apparent that we will not be able to have any spectators at our events and that makes it impossible to hold a successful event,” Boom Days reported on their website.
In a Facebook post, Dave TenEyck, the former Boom Days Committee president, said the committee reached the decision to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns and that the committee was unable to tailor the event to meet “health department regulations.”
The post sparked controversy among the public on Facebook, with some citing Governor Jared Polis’ announcement that the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held in Denver this July with fans.
TenEyck added in the post that it was impossible to predict what the pandemic would look like over Boom Days’ August weekend when the committee planning began last January.
In February, the committee announced on Facebook that it was brainstorming an alternative Boom Days weekend with virtual events.
The 71st annual burro race will still take place without spectators on Aug. 8.
Leadville Boom Days Committee President Mark Heyde could not be reached for comment before the Herald’s publication deadline, nor could other members of the Boom Days Committee the newspaper reached out to.
