QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
BACKGROUND: In the last several weeks, readers’ questions have focused on vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, booster eligibility, mask effectiveness and new COVID treatment medications.
QUESTION: How effective are the current vaccines against the Delta variant?
ANSWER: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released three studies, which in total consisted of more than 600,000 people who had COVID-19 in the USA from April to July. These well-executed and scientifically sound studies unequivocally demonstrated the effectiveness of the three approved vaccines against the Delta variant.
Keep in mind that vaccines are designed to prevent illness but not infection. We want vaccines to prevent severe disease resulting in hospitalizations, especially in the ICUs, and death. In Chaffee County, the breakthrough rate is less than 1 percent of those fully vaccinated based on public health county and state COVID dashboards.
On the national level, compared to vaccinated people in the USA, being unvaccinated increases your chance of getting the disease by 4.5 times. In-patient hospitalizations are 10 times higher and COVID-related deaths were 11 times higher in the unvaccinated compared to the fully vaccinated.
Vaccines were originally tested last summer on about 40,000 people when the original, now called Alpha variant, was prevalent in the USA. At that time, it was found that the two-shot series mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, were about 95 percent effective against people getting COVID. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be about 77 percent effective against severe disease.
The current comparable effectiveness from the earlier trials looks to be about 77 percent for Pfizer and 92 percent for Moderna and 68 percent for J&J. The decrease in effectiveness against the Delta variant is currently thought to be attributable to three causes: waning vaccine immunity over time, which is common in all vaccines; decreased public adherence to mitigation measures like masking and social distancing; and the nature of the Delta variant being more transmissible.
It is not yet clear if one of these three theories is predominant or if they all play their part in lessening effectiveness. Keep in mind the vaccines are all still highly effective in preventing serious cases of COVID requiring hospitalization or resulting in death.
Expect more information about a second dose for J&J in the coming weeks to months. New data is showing a greater than 90 percent effectiveness for J&J after a second shot. The question of whether to get a crossover shot (Pfizer or Moderna) is still under investigation.
QUESTION: A reader asks about boosters. What is a booster? And why might I need one?
ANSWER: As stated above, because immunity wanes with time, it has been thought that a booster might increase antibodies and other components of the immune system to help fight off COVID, especially severe cases requiring hospitalization. This is particularly true of those older than 75 with pre-existing medical conditions and those who are immunocompromised.
There have been some confusing guidelines released in the last two weeks about who is eligible for a booster. What is clear as The Mountain Mail goes to press, those people who are more than six months out from completing their second dose of Pfizer and are older than 65 are eligible for a booster. These are available at a number of places in the county; see resources listed at the end of this Q & A.
Those people who got Moderna do not need a booster at this time as immunity has stayed high and it is unnecessary. There is no information on a second shot for J&J.
If you are immunocompromised, you are eligible for a booster, regardless of the initial series you received, as long as you are more than six months out.
QUESTION: Is the booster different from the previous vaccines?
ANSWER: Currently, the booster is the same as the previous shots you would have gotten. This past summer there was talk of a Delta variant-targeted booster, but to date none of the three USA-approved vaccine makers has issued a press release about such a specialized vaccine booster. It would take development time, testing time and data analysis review time before such a booster is released.
QUESTION: Why did President Biden issue a vaccine mandate recently?
ANSWER: Due to the low rates of vaccination in the U.S. and in an attempt to encourage the population to get vaccinated, President Biden issued a vaccine mandate that applies to all federal employees and contractors as well as to those working in companies that employ more than 100 people. He stated that unless more people were vaccinated we would continue to have ongoing COVID-related illnesses and deaths.
Keep in mind, vaccine mandates are an American tradition, starting with George Washington, who mandated smallpox vaccinations for soldiers in 1777. And most of us are familiar with childhood vaccine mandates starting with polio in the 1950s.
QUESTION: A reader asks about new medications coming to treat symptomatic cases of COVID-19 that he read about.
ANSWER: There is a category of drug called antivirals that are being developed targeted at the SarsCoV2 virus that causes COVID-19. One that has been out for about a year is remdesivir, which shortens hospitalization stays but does not reduce death rates. It is too early to know these drugs’ effectiveness. Keep in mind, these drugs do not change the need for vaccination.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies are getting small shipments of vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health and hospital web pages.
Pharmacies with vaccine clinics:
Salida: Safeway, Walmart and Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: Mt. Shavano (LaGree’s), City Market, BV Drug and Valley-Wide Health.
