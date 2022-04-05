After a two-year hiatus, the Chaffee Home & Garden Show returned Saturday and Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
More than 1,500 people attended the show to see the 51 vendors and 60 booths. The event showcased both local vendors and businesses from across the country. Janet Franz, event organizer, said some traveled from as far as New York and Texas to run a booth at the event.
The show raised more than $30,000. “This is our major fundraiser for the Salida Sunrise Rotary Club,” Franz said. “Everything we make goes back to the community.”
She said Sunrise Rotary has given away approximately $125,000 in student scholarships and $109,000 in community grants in the past decade with money raised from the show. She said, “Everything is local that we do.”
In addition to vendors, the event featured an activity building for children with games such as bocce ball and cornhole. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosted an archery clinic for children. “We got a lot of kids that have never shot before,” said Tyler Kersey, district wildlife manager. “It’s always cool seeing kids get happy and excited about something.” It was CPW’s first time having a booth at the event. The activity building also had a giant Jenga game and coloring pages.
On Saturday, a mobile clinic offered COVID-19 vaccinations at the show. Franz said, “As soon as they pulled up there was a line.”
Four awards were given out at the show. Brady’s West, a retail garden center, won the best in show prize for its booth showcasing outdoor landscaping.
Colorado Central Magazine won the rookie of the year award. “This is my first time attending the show as a vendor,” said publisher Cailey McDermott. “The people have all been very warm and friendly.” The Salida magazine covers a variety of topics such as history and agriculture throughout Central Colorado. McDermott said, “The whole focus is to build community and a sense of place.”
Pelino Excavation and American Landscape Outpost shared a booth and won the best building product award.
The Greater Arkansas River and Nature Association won the best green booth ribbon. The organization offered information about GARNA and held a giveaway for composting and recycling services. Cat Anderson, GARNA affiliate, said, “It’s going well; there’s a steady flow of people.”
Gary DeJong, president of American Overhead Door, said, “This event was like a family-community reunion; I missed these faces.”
