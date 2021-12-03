QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID 19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. I expect my next column will be Dec. 17 with updates on Omicron, boosters, travel and holiday visiting.
QUESTION: What is the new variant everyone is talking about?
ANSWER: The new variant is termed Omicron and was first isolated in southern Africa. On Nov. 26 the World Health Organization termed this a variant of concern. Not enough is known to say what it will mean locally, nationally and internationally.
Because a number of different parts of the spike protein (the part of the virus that attaches to a cell and allows it to get inside the cell and replicate) appear altered, there are three major concerns. Those concerns are transmission, i.e. level of contagiousness, level of severity, responsiveness to vaccines and current treatments.
This is going to be a rapidly changing situation. Expect more informed information in about 10 to 20 days. Though I rarely suggest podcasts to readers, my nonmedical spouse found the following to be clear in explaining the omicron variant. The podcast is The Daily: Nov. 30 “What we know about the Omicron Variant.” It should be available for free wherever you listen to podcasts.
QUESTION: Who is eligible for a booster?
ANSWER: Because of the new Omicron variant the CDC just authorized all adults 18 and older to be eligible for a booster. This means a third shot of either Pfizer or Moderna or a second of J&J.
Public health and other medical and pharmacy locations are administering vaccines including boosters. For local information as to where to get boosters, or initial vaccine series, see the dashboard mentioned below:
For information directly from the CDC about boosters please see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html?s_cid=11706:COVID%20vaccine%20booster:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY22.
QUESTION: Why is the county experiencing increased positivity and hospitalization rates? And how many of the folks hospitalized have been vaccinated?
ANSWER: The recent positivity rate is running just about 7 percent in Chaffee County, the highest since COVID-19 broke out. The November case rate is more than 400, the highest since numbers were reported in spring 2020. About 90 percent of those who are positive are not vaccinated. The unvaccinated are the vast majority occupying the hospital beds both here and across the state and the country.
If you want to see this in graph form, go to the Chaffee County Public Health dashboard and look about three-quarters of the way down. https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/51ff040d-f850-4a41-ade1-f9cbf1bd8bc4/page/zPEZB.
Because the vaccines were designed to decrease the severity of disease, it was expected that about 5 percent of people who are vaccinated would still get infected, but with less severe cases. In the county only about 2 percent of those vaccinated have gotten what is termed breakthrough cases. This would imply that those vaccinated are also using mitigation measures including social distancing and masking.
QUESTION: What is the difference between mild, moderate and severe COVID-19? Do vaccines make a difference as to which level of severity I am likely to experience if I get COVID-19?
ANSWER: The CDC has parameters for assessing severity of disease. The severity of disease when it occurs to those fully vaccinated is a milder form of illness. If you are not vaccinated and get COVID-19, you are about 10 times more likely to end up in the hospital with a moderate to severe case than if you were vaccinated.
Asymptomatic cases mean that no symptoms are apparent to the individual though they have the disease and can spread it to others.
Mild disease means the individual may have one or several of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, malaise, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell. They do not have shortness of breath or abnormal chest imaging.
Moderate disease means the individual has evidence of lower respiratory disease but is maintaining normal oxygen in their system. Any of the symptoms of mild disease may be present.
Severe disease means the individual has lower respiratory disease and does not have normal oxygen in their system. This means they need supplemental oxygen either through a nasal cannula or by being on a ventilator.
QUESTION: This question comes up over and over, so it is worth repeating. Which immunity is better, actually being infected by COVID-19 or being vaccinated against COVID-19 with any one of the FDA-approved vaccines? The former is called “infectious-induced immunity” while the latter is called “vaccine-induced immunity.”
ANSWER: There are a number of studies that have been released recently that were reviewed in my previous mid-November column. The studies are difficult to directly compare as they were done prior to the Delta variant. In addition, the sample sizes of the studies were different. The bottom line at this point is that the best immunity in terms of the amount of antibodies and how long they remain active appears to be a combination of both infectious-induced and vaccine-induced immunity.
By no means am I suggesting an individual try to get COVID-19. My medical advice is to get fully vaccinated no matter what the circumstances. Even If you already had COVID-19, get fully vaccinated. At the very least, speak to your health care provider to discuss your options.
QUESTION: What is the purpose of rapid home test kits?
ANSWER: Rapid home test kits allow a person to see if they have enough virus to be infectious with COVID-19. These kits are available via the state for free (https://COVID19.colorado.gov/COVID-19-testing-at-home) or at local stores or online. The two more readily available are the Abbott Binax Now and the Quidel. Both are approved by the FDA.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19, the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies and doctors offices also have vaccines. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.