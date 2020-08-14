Salida School District teachers went back to school Wednesday to begin preparations for a different kind of school year.
Planning and preparation for the 2020-2021 school year have been ongoing this summer as administration, departments and staff have tried to find a way forward under the precautions necessitated by COVID-19.
Teachers and other staff will have 5 days to learn and evaluate new protocols and processes.
Some preparations have called for innovations such as temporary hand washing stations at school entrances created by the facilities staff.
Some have been a tweaking of systems such as figuring out how meals can be non-contact with social distancing.
Others involve logistics from redesigning classroom spaces to maximize distancing to rethinking transportation by bus and bus routes.
Opening schools to in-person learning was a decision made by Salida School Board based on local COVID-19 conditions.
Right now, Superintendent David Blackburn said, conditions support that option.
However, he cautioned, it will be necessary to evaluate conditions each day.
“There is no point where I can say it’s good enough,” he said.
Blackburn said a goal has been to create layers of protection to create the safest environment possible for students and staff.
Part of the preparation for this unusual school year includes a “soft opening for students with time for staff to evaluate the effectiveness of the procedures they have planned.
School will start for students Wednesday with the new procedure of having their temperature scanned. While the scanners work very quickly, students will have to file past as they enter the building.
Screening questions will be asked as well.
Any student who shows symptoms will be sent home with other family members, even if they are at different schools, until a doctor can evaluate them.
Temperatures will be taken at classrooms as well.
For the first several days of school, the school day will be shortened so that staff has a chance to evaluate the day and where adjustments need to be made in routines and precautions.
Aug. 27 will be a remote day to test out the remote learning technology and make sure the system works before the possibility of having to retreat to remote learning due to increased precautions.
All students will be issued a device to be used for remote learning including iPads for primary students and Chromebooks for older students.
“We don’t expect it to go well,” Blackburn said, adding he hopes it doesn’t go well so they can find the problems and fix them.
Blackburn said, “We’ll figure it out together and share the load.”
He said he hopes the district will be 100 percent ready by Aug. 28.
He said the district principals all believe on the 19th they will be ready for students but they will need those five days to evaluate and strengthen plans.
“We don’t have control over most of the pieces,” Blackburn said.
He told the board, “Feel confident that we’ve done a good job of listening to people, responding, developing something that has flexibility to it and is not a rigid plan and we don’t control most things from this point forward.”
