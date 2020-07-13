The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The public can attend in person or call Town Hall at 719-539-6882 to find out how to attend via phone or Zoom meeting.
Board members and commissioners will hear a request for the rezoning of 1116 Caliente Lane in the Little River Ranch with the intent of changing the use from a ‘neighborhood center’ to residential.
