Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom reported Friday morning that for the first time “in a very long time,” the COVID-19 community level has moved from low to medium and the transmission level, which has been high and recently substantial, has moved to moderate.
“Clearly the community level has changed based on hospital data and not transmission,” she said.
The health department in a press release recommended the following actions:
• Those who are at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public.
• Those with household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick should consider self-testing to detect infection before contact. Also consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Weekly metrics used to determine the COVID-19 community level:
• Case rate per 100,000 population – 9.83.
• New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population – 10.5 percent.
• Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 – 1.7 percent.
