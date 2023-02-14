Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom reported Friday morning that for the first time “in a very long time,” the COVID-19 community level has moved from low to medium and the transmission level, which has been high and recently substantial, has moved to moderate.

“Clearly the community level has changed based on hospital data and not transmission,” she said.

