Salida police officers arrested Cody Lee Bradshaw, 30, of Salida, Sept. 27, on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Patrick Allen Addison, 44, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 25. on a charge of first degree criminal trespass – other intent. He was held without bond.
Reda Ben Bahi, 48, of Hampton Bays, New York, was arrested Sept. 24, on charges of driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more. He was held without bond.
Ryan Richard Venti, 40, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of criminally negligent child abuse – non-serious bodily injury, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, violation of a restraining order and felony aggravated menacing –weapon. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Anjelo Dakota West, 18, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Tony Gene Veatch, 40, of Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 19, on charges of driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway. He was held without bond.
Levi Dillon William Powers, 30, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 18, on a charge of first degree criminal trespass – other intent. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Kalah Brooke Giorno, 29, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 17, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Alexander Sean Hobson, 27, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 16, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Andrew Warren Head, 37, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 14, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, and prohibited use of weapons. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Michael Dale Wilkins, 24, of Penrose, was arrested Sept. 13, on charges of displaying a fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended altered or stolen license plate, driving a motor vehicle while license under restraint – revoked, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, possessing an illegal weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Jesus Miguel Valdez, 46, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested Sept. 12, on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Damien Michael Martinez, 22, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 12, on charges of domestic violence and harassment in a public place with obscene language or gesture. He was held without bond.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 52, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christine Lee Hartman, 37, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 10, on charges of driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more and speeding 5-9 miles over the prima facie limit. She was held without bond.
Heidi A. Leibseit, 49, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 10, on a charge of obstructing or interfering with use of public ways. She was held without bond.
Valerie Nicole Bohler, 24, of Monument, was arrested Sept. 9, on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. She was held without bond.
Bobby Daniel Bradford, 34, of Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 9, on charges of drinking form or possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, driving vehicle when license under restraint – denied, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and speeding 5-9 miles over the prima facie limit. He was held without bond.
Daniel James Pesch, 37, of Aurora, was arrested Sept. 9, on charges of harassment – felony stalking, harassment by phone or computer threatening bodily injury or property damage, menacing – intimidation, including stalking and threats, retaliation against a witness or victim. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher Patrick West, 45, of Arvada, was arrested Sept. 6, on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, harassment in a public place with obscene language or gesture and reckless endangerment. He was held without bond.
Mary Kay Cutrell, 52, of Arvada, was arrested Sept. 6, on charges of child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and obstructing a peace officer. She was held without bond.
Arame Racheal Cantrell, 39, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested Sept. 5, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and failure to display lamps when required. She was held without bond.
Thomas Cody, 48, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested Sept. 5, on charges of second degree burglary and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Andrew Warren Head, 37, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 4, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs or both and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. He was held without bond.
Isaiah Gabriel Wait, 23, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 3, on charges of careless driving, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and failure to drive in designated lane. He was held without bond.
Tonantzin Angelica Gutierrez, 40, of Alamosa, was arrested Sept. 1, on a charge of second degree burglary. She was held without bond.
Jeremy Cruz Rodriguez, 33, of Alamosa, was arrested Sept. 1, on charges of second degree burglary and attempt to influence a public servant. He was held without bond. On another charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 52, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 1, on charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Ryan Xavier Smyth, 32, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 30, on charges of drinking from or possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required. He was held without bond.
Timothy Seth Hinkle, 39 of Salida, was arrested Aug. 28, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
