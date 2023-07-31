Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Light variable wind will become southwest 5-10 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the evening. High will be 84, low around 55.
Partly cloudy Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. West wind 5-15 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with a west wind 5-15 mph. High will be 85, low around 54.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear Thursday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West southwest wind 5-15 mph High will be 85, low around 53.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly cloudy today with a light variable wind becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the morning and an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy tonight with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph. High will be 81, low around 50.
Partly cloudy Wednesday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west southwest 10-15 mph after noon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. South southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. High will be 81, low 49.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 82, low around 47.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be mostly cloudy today with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph and a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight there will be a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 62, low around 44.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of precipitation and a west wind 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 60, low around 44.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be mostly clear Thursday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be near 61, low around 44.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south southeast in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 82, low around 52.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. West northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south southwest in the morning. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 82, low around 52.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West northwest wind 5-15 mph will become south southwest in the afternoon. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, otherwise, mostly clear with a west wind 10-15 mph. High will be 83, low around 51.
