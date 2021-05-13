by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida school board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a recommendation by R-32-J District Superintendent David Blackburn to discontinue planning for a full online program.
Blackburn said his recommendation came about due to lack of interest from the community in maintaining the online programming as it has been implemented this school year in response COVID-19.
“I am very disappointed,” Blackburn told the board.
“Amy (Ward – district director of academic affairs) and I really believe in this and really think this is important, but people have voted with their feet, and there’s not sufficient interest across all grade levels.”
A decision on whether to rescind the district’s declaration of fiscal exigency was tabled until June 8.
Blackburn told the board he felt comfortable that the district acted on the knowledge they had at the time in making the declaration in early February.
“We did not have enough revenue to match what our expenditures would be by every prediction by every source we could find,” Blackburn said.
“I think it was an important step. I know not everyone agreed with it,” he said.
Blackburn said he thought there have since been sufficient changes at state and federal levels of funding to rescind the declaration.
Salida School District business manager Shiela Moore expressed a different view to the board.
“We declared fiscal exigency because we were short money in our state funding. The state is still not funding at that level that we know of,” Moore said.
Moore told the board she did not think it was fiscally responsible to rescind the declaration until the district knows how many students it has in the October pupil count and what the state is going to do.
Moore said the state legislature still has about a month to make those decisions.
