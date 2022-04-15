Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy eliminated the monitored sobriety bond condition for Thomas Labosky on Wednesday.
Labosky, who faces several charges from the alleged assault of a Buena Vista man June 3, has been out of custody for four months and has tested clean on all monitored sobriety testing thus far.
In making the decision to eliminate the condition, Murphy noted there were no allegations of drug use in connection to the June 3 incident.
Labosky is scheduled for a jury trial June 15-17. Murphy set a plea cutoff for 10 a.m. May 5.
