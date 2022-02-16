Chaffee County continued an appeal of administrative decision denying an application for a short term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220 at the request of the petitioners Tuesday.
Keith Baker was not able to attend the commissioner’s meeting Tuesday and the petitioners wanted a full board to consider their appeal.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella approved the continuation until the March 1 meeting.
In other business, commissioners approved the Held minor subdivision final plat for property at 11410 CR 240 with amendments proposed by the planning department and directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect to be considered at the March 1 meeting.
The Sage Heights major subdivision preliminary plan and final plat for property at 12506 CR 190 was also approved and a resolution will be prepared for the March 1 meeting.
A land use code amendment changing wording for section 5.2.3 A, F and I was approved. The requirement for notification for all subdivision exemptions that do not create a new lot was changed from certified return receipt mailing to first class mail.
The commissioners also heard public comment from J. David Holt regarding the Buena Vista Rotary Club’s Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War fundraiser.
The organization wants to hold the September event at The Meadows in Buena Vista, but current land use code restrictions would not allow for the event to be held there.
Holt asked the commissioners to consider what could be done so that the non-profit event might be held at the venue, which he terms as “perfect” for the event.
