U.S. markets closed sharply higher across major indexes Tuesday, as optimism is building around the potential for de-escalation in the Russia/Ukraine crisis.
Russian negotiators indicated talks between the two sides were “constructive,” and Russia may take steps to sharply cut military operations around the capital city of Kyiv.
Markets reacted favorably globally, as recent lagging sectors like technology and real estate were up over 2.0 percent on the day.
Major European indexes were also up over 3.0 percent.
Commodity prices including oil and wheat, fell modestly, with WTI crude oil down near $105 levels.
Traditional safe-haven assets, like gold and the U.S. dollar, were also lower today, as markets embraced a more risk-on tone.
Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index also fall by nearly 4.0 percent, back down to 19 levels.
All eyes remain on the crisis in Russia/Ukraine, as talks between both sides will continue today.
There is hope that Russia will take steps to de-escalate the conflict, including cutting military operations and perhaps focusing discussions on Ukraine’s separatist regions, including the eastern Donbas area.
Ukrainian leaders continue to push for an in-person Zelensky-Putin meeting – although this may be premature still.
In our view, the market had been dealing with the uncertainty from the crisis, particularly around the impacts to commodity prices and European growth prospects.
If probabilities of de-escalation continue to rise, markets will likely continue to price this in the near term, including a reversal in traditional safe-haven assets (including lower gold and U.S. dollar), and an ongoing rebound in assets like large-cap developed and U.S. equities.
Meanwhile, bond markets continue to flash warning signals of a pending economic slowdown as investors monitor U.S. Treasury yield curves.
One well-followed curve, the U.S. 10-year versus the two-year Treasury curve, inverted briefly today, as the 10-year yield fell to 2.40 percent levels, in line with the two-year yield.
Historically, the inversion of the curve has often (but not always) pre-dated a recessionary period in the U.S., with a lag of 12 to 18 months.
However, during that period, equity markets can perform well as earnings growth continues to rise.
In our view, the two-year yield is pricing in quite a bit of Fed tightening already, and may have room to come in, especially if inflationary pressures start to moderate in the back half of the year.
This would support re-steepening of the curve as well.
In addition, we continue to see economic growth this year remain above historical trend levels, in the 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent range, driven by a healthy consumer and S&P 500 earnings growth in the high-single-digit range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.